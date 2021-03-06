AEW Dark preview: Twelve matches set for the Saturday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Vary Morales and Labron Kozone

-Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa

-Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans

-John Skyler vs. Lance Archer

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Azriel

-“The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

-“The Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. D3 and M’Badu

-Leila Grey vs. Tay Conti

-Angel Fashion and Fuego del Sol vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

-JD Drake vs. Chuck Taylor

-Bear Country vs. Cameron Stewart and Ryzin

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. The show is airing earlier than usual due to Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.