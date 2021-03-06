AEW Dark preview: Twelve matches set for the Saturday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Vary Morales and Labron Kozone
-Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa
-Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans
-John Skyler vs. Lance Archer
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Azriel
-“The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
-“The Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. D3 and M’Badu
-Leila Grey vs. Tay Conti
-Angel Fashion and Fuego del Sol vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
-JD Drake vs. Chuck Taylor
-Bear Country vs. Cameron Stewart and Ryzin
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. The show is airing earlier than usual due to Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
