Vince McMahon back from medical leave, made changes to WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon ended his medical leave just in time to be part of the final edition of WWE Raw before the company was officially acquired by Endeavor. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that McMahon made creative changes while working remotely on Monday.

Powell’s POV: Was this the last time? There has been a lot of talk within WWE that Paul Levesque will have final say creatively coming out of today’s merger. I suppose only time will tell whether that will actually be the case.