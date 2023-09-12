What's happening...

Vince McMahon back from medical leave, made changes to WWE Raw

September 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon ended his medical leave just in time to be part of the final edition of WWE Raw before the company was officially acquired by Endeavor. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that McMahon made creative changes while working remotely on Monday.

Powell’s POV: Was this the last time? There has been a lot of talk within WWE that Paul Levesque will have final say creatively coming out of today’s merger. I suppose only time will tell whether that will actually be the case.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Will September 12, 2023 @ 10:36 am

    The best move Endeavor could make is buying out Vinces contract and putting him out to pasture. All his scandals aren’t worth the headache

  2. TheGreatestOne September 12, 2023 @ 11:53 am

    Dave Meltzer is full of shit.

