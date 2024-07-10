AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of the taping for Saturday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision taping

Taped July 10, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Report by Dot Net reader Brent Bulycz

1. Konosuke Takeshita defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington. After the match, Don Callis welcomed Billington to the Don Callis Family. Dynamite responded, “Kiss My Ass!” There was a beat down and some run ins. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came to the rescue of Billington.

2. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson beat three enhancement wrestlers. Editor’s Note: Cagematch.net lists the enhancement wrestlers as London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Shaun Moore. Christopher Daniels stripped Gunn Club of the Unified Trios Titles, not allowing them to use Robinson rather than the injured Jay White. Christian Cage came out and expected that he, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch would be awarded the titles. Rather, they set up a match for the vacant titles for an unspecified date.

3. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) defeated Dalton Castle (w/Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd). There was a huge botch at the end of the match. Strong caught Castle with a knee to the face and covered him. The referee hesitated with his count even though Castle did not kick out. It looks like he really took the knee to the face and was knocked out. The ref looked around and had to count three. It didn’t seem like the Undisputed Kingdom members knew what was happening. Castle laid motionless for like ten seconds after the pin. The Undisputed Kingdom celebrated for like ten seconds and left the ring.

4. Nyla Rose beat a local wrestler. Editor’s Note: Cagematch.net listed the local wrestler as Ava Lawless.

5. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Action Andretti) beat Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo (w/Shane Taylor).

6. Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron.

7. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly. Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy.

