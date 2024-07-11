TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Butch Reed

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Title in an open challenge. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 50 percent of the voters. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The WWE Performance Center in Orlando opened July 11, 2013.

-WWE producer TJ Wilson is 44. He wrestled as Tyson Kidd.

-Jeff Cobb is 42.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) is 35.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks.