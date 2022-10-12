AEW Dynamite in Toronto (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV poll results, Rodney Mack, Karen Jarrett, Gregory Iron

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto, which is also playing host to Thursday’s AEW Rampage taping. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave the AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV combo show a majority F grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 19 percent. I gave the combined shows a C- grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority D grade in our post show poll with 24 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud) is 52.

-Karen Jarrett is 50.

-Gregory Iron (Greg Smith) is 36.