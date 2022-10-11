10/11 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in a non-title match, Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in the deciding match of their best of three series and ladder match qualifier, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in a non-title match, Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in the deciding match of their best of three series and ladder match qualifier, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne, Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more (29:18)…

Click here for the October 11 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.