NXT TV rating for the Heatwave fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 616,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 675,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. One year earlier, the August 27, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 615,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network for the No Mercy go-home show.