4/30 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Jake Atlas and August Grey, and “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 229)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed April 30, 2021 on WWE Network

The broadcast team of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show on commentary, kicking the show off by immediately introducing the opening match participants. The Bollywood Boyz again tried to get the announcers to dance, but settled for the timekeepers and ring announcers.

1. Jake Atlas and August Grey vs. The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh. Sunil started in the ring against Grey, with Sunil using a headlock to try and neutralize the height advantage of Grey. Sunil held on until he was shot off and hit a shoulder block and hip toss combo. Grey returned favor with a scoop slam but Sunil got right up and went to the headlock again.

Samir and Atlas tagged in, exchanging backslide and roll up attempts until Atlas pushed him to the outside, seemingly injuring Samir’s knee. Atlas and Grey isolated Samir in their half of the ring, with Atlas grabbing a body scissors and winding Samir. Grey tagged in and tossed Samir into the turnbuckle, getting a two count. Grey now used a chin lock to squeeze Samir before trying for a slam, but Samir was able to kick him off and make the gag.

Atlas tagged in as well but was met by a series of forearms, and Atomic Drop and a dropkick but Sunil. After dispatching of an interfering Grey, Sunil hit Atlas with another dropkick and a top rope elbow for a two count. Atlas countered as Sunil tried to pick him up and made the blind tag to Grey before hitting Sunil with a superkick, allowing Grey to hit the Springboard Cross Body to get the pinfall victory.

Jake Atlas and August Grey defeated “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh.

Anish’s Thoughts: A very quick match but one that played to the strengths of all the men. I liked that even though it wasn’t focused on heavily we saw Atlas seemingly hurt Samir near the start of the match, putting The Bollywood Boyz on the back foot. Strong win for Grey an Atlas who didn’t really have to withstand any shenanigans, with The Bollywood Boyz actually playing it a little like faces, while maintaining their obnoxious qualities.

After the match we saw a recap of the clash between Legado Del Fantasma and Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA, as well as with MSK that occurred on NXT.

2. “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Martel and Nese started off in the ring with Nese immediately using his strength advantage to muscle Martel to the ground and fed him to Daivari. The two tagged in and out on Ever Rise with Nese using a headlock and some strikes to keep Martel grounded and under pressure. Nese and Daivari used the numbers advantage in their corner to keep Martel under control, with Daivari using a Gutbuster to pile the pressure on.

Nese tagged in again and kicked at Martel lazily, allowing Martel to chop Nese for a second, only for Nese to come back with a corner slam and a lazy Thesz Press before taunting Martel further. Daivari tagged in and rammed Martel’s head into the turnbuckle before using a Snapmare and a chin lock to try and put Martel out, but Martel escaped, only for Daivari to put Martel back down and show off for the crowd.

Daivari then whipped Martel into his corner and tried to get under Parker’s skin, allowing Martel to counter his corner clothesline attempt with a kick to the gut and a DDT. Martel also knocked Nese off the apron, making Nese run over to Parker and pull him off in retaliation, leaving Martel without a tag to make. Nese tagged back in and caught Martel with the Hotshot and moonsault combo, followed by a Frog Splash by Daivari, only for Parker to break up the pinfall attempt.

Parker was finally able to tag in and rushed his opponents, hitting Nese with strikes before tripping Daivari and kicking him off the apron. Parker then followed up on a stunned Nese with a Gory Bomb for a close near fall. Parker tried to tag in Martel, but Martel was still out on the floor, allowing Nese to push Parker into the corner. Nese tried for a superplex but Parker countered into a spinning neckbreaker from the top rope for a close two count.

Ever Rise tried for a double Suplex, but Daivari broke it up and allowed Nese to pull the now legal Martel into his corner. Daivari then tagged in and hit Martel with a reverse DDT only to get a two count. Daivari propped Martel on the top rope now and tagged in Nese to try for a double superplex. Martel blocked and forced Daivari to hit an Iconoclasm followed by a 450 Splash by Nese, only for Martel to kick out at two and a half.

Daivari and Nese tagged in and out with strikes again, but Martel fought back and tossed Nese into Daivari on the apron. Parker and Martel in the chaos hit Nese with the G9, which Nese kicked out of. Martel then hit Nese with a straight powerbomb and tried for a Boston Crab, but Daivari kicked him to break it up. With everyone down, Parker tagged in, only for Nese to hit a Package Driver, followed by Martel breaking that pinfall up with a kick.

Daivari tried for the Devil Lock Lariat, but Martel reversed and allowed Parker to hit a step up Elbow on Daivari. Nese then went to the outside and smacked Martel with a left hand. Nese tried to follow up with a running Springboard, but Ever Rise met him in the ring and hit a Double Stun Gun, getting the pinfall victory.

“Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: That was a phenomenal surprise for what I really thought would be a standard tag match. The benefit of Nese and Daivari always being booked relatively strong is that when they get taken to the limit and beaten in a match like this, it really makes Ever Rise look great. Martel and Parker kicked out of everything that Nese and Daivari threw at them pretty cleanly, really setting them up as resilient in their own right.

Overall this was a very good 205 Live. That main event is one of the best tag matches in my memory on 205 Live. Nese and Daivari don’t lose anything, while Ever Rise gain a lot and actually look like they are getting their half of BollyRize on track, while the Singh Bros struggled. I highly recommend catching the whole show as it was quick and enjoyable, but that main event is can’t miss for sure.