Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the XPW and Rob Black episode

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s XPW and Rob Black edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 109,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Luna Vachon episode produced 135,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 112th in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings with a .05 rating, down from the .06 rating drawn last week. Next week’s episode is the season finale and will focus on Vince McMahon’s steroids trial. Last night’s Impact Wrestling episode did not make the top 150 in the Thursday cable ratings, but we may have the information later today.