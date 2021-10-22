ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guests, ROH TV Title match set for next month

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show carries the “Pure vs. Violence” theme with members of Violence Unlimited facing The Foundation in the following matches: Jay Lethal vs. Homicide, Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams, and Tony Deppen vs. Rhett Titus.

-The October 30 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show is a Halloween themed show with Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Danhausen, PCO and Sledge for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Rok-C and Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize and Max the Impaler, and a Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Tag Team Four-Corner Survival with the teams drawn at random out of a jack-o-lantern.

-Angelina Love, Bateman, and Matt McCarthy will be Kevin Eck’s guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Dalton Castle will challenge Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title on ROH television next month.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on a Pure Title match that will be held on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show, an NWA Women’s Tag Title match on Women’s Division Wednesday, the Briscoes challenging for the GCW Tag Titles, and more.