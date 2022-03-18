Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership opposite March Madness

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 68,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 94,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .03 rating drawn the previous week. Neither Impact nor the New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS cracked the top 150 shows in Thursday’s cable ratings. The shows had stiff competition from the NCAA basketball tournament, which occupied 14 spots in the top 15 of Thursday’s cable ratings.