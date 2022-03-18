WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-A confrontation between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.
-Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.
-Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland.
-Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Jinder Mahal.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.
Be the first to comment