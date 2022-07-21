AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Barbed Wire Everywhere on Fyter Fest week two

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 910,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 942,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, equal to last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.46 rating on USA Network. The July 21, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.148 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fyter Fest night two.