AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Barbed Wire Everywhere on Fyter Fest week two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 910,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 942,000 viewership total from last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, equal to last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.46 rating on USA Network. The July 21, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.148 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fyter Fest night two.
If seeing Raw completely destroy them in Tony and Dave’s imaginary key demo all year then lose to them during football season doesn’t prove the futility of trying to compare demos on different nights, nothing ever will.