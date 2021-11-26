11/26 AEW Rampage results: Powell’s live review of Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho in a Black Friday Deal match, and Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage (Episode 16)

Taped November 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Aired November 26, 2021 on TNT

The Rampage opening video aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… The broadcast team of Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, and Ricky Starks checked in and then entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander walked onto the stage with Cassidy and Yuta during their entrances, but they headed backstage rather than accompany them to ringside. Early in the match, Cassidy did the big buildup for putting his hands in his pockets, but Cole stopped him a few times.

Cole put Cassidy in a Full Nelson. Cassidy tried and couldn’t get his hands in his pockets. He stomped the foot of Cole and took him down, then gave a smiling thumbs up while looking into the camera. Yuta checked in and got some offense on Cole, who came back heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]