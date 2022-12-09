12/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Mikey Bailey for the Impact World Championship, Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Mikey Bailey for the Impact World Championship, Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon, and more (16:25)…

