What's happening...

12/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Mikey Bailey for the Impact World Championship, Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon

December 9, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Mikey Bailey for the Impact World Championship, Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon, and more (16:25)…

Click here for the December 9 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.