12/9 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,216)

Live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Aired December 9, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and plugged the sponsor. He was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland made their entrance. Cole noted that Butch would replace Drew McIntyre in the tag team title match due to McIntyre being medically disqualified. A graphic listed a Gunther and Ricochet contract signing for later in the show.

“Bloodline” members Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn made their entrance. Cole recapped footage of The Usos beating Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens to retain the titles on Raw. He also recapped Solo Sikoa taking out Elias prior to the match and then destroying Riddle afterward. Cole said Riddle suffered trachea damage and is expected to be out of action for six weeks while he recovers.

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (w/Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Sheamus and Butch (w/Ridge Holland) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Barrett said the Usos are the first time to defend the tag titles on Raw and Smackdown in the same calendar week in over twenty years. The Usos clotheslined Butch over the top rope. Butch was down at ringside selling a throat injury heading into a break. [C]

Sheamus and Butch hit simultaneous Ten Beats. Sheamus hit Jimmy with White Noise from the middle rope and then covered him for a near fall. [C] Sheamus performed a Razor’s Edge on Jimmy, who was hit with a neckbreaker by Butch on the way down. Sheamus covered Jimmy, but Jey returned to break up the pin.

Zayn entered the ring while the referee was distracted, but Holland took out Zayn before he could get involved. Sheamus picked up another near fall. At ringside, Sikoa uranage slammed Holland into the timekeepers area. Moments later, Jimmy made a blind tag. Jey avoided Butch’s finisher and shoved him into the ropes and then the Usos hit him with 1 D. Zayn held the legs of Sheamus to prevent him from returning to the ring while Jimmy pinned Butch….

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Sheamus and Butch in roughly 20:00 to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A terrific match to open the night. Here’s hoping that this wasn’t the peak of the show just as the Usos tag defense was the peak of Monday’s Raw. Either way, that was fun.

Kurt Angle was shown walking backstage. The camera pulled back and showed that Gable Steveson was walking with him. Braun Strowman greeted Angle, who introduced him to Steveson. Strowman said he knew that Steveson was training at the WWE Performance Center. He told him with a smile on his face that he could “get these hands” once he’s ready. Steveson said he’d call him once he gets out of the PC…

LA Knight made his entrance… [C] Pittsburgh sports team imagery was shown… Cole touted the news of John Cena appearing on Smackdown in three weeks…

LA Knight stood in the ring and delivered a promo. He mentioned Bray Wyatt. “It figures you puppets would do that,” Knight said when the fans cheered. Knight said it’s obvious that he struck a nerve and struck fear in Wyatt. He said he’s been blindsided multiple times and Wyatt denies responsibility. Knight said he knew it was Wyatt and had footage air that he claimed would prove it.

The footage showed various people removing items from him in a backstage. Knight said that was enough and said it’s not a snuff film. Knight had footage air from before the attack of a mask that appeared on the door behind him during a promo. Back live, Knight asked if the mask was one of Wyatt’s toys. He played footage from after another attack and pointed out the mask in the background.

Uncle Howdy footage interrupted Knight. A distorted voice said do it now, he deserves to suffer. Knight watched it on the big screen and said that if you need more evidence, you’d have to be a crosseyed half-wit to not know that was him. Knight said he was going to the back to find Wyatt. Knight left the ring and started heading to the back…

Barrett said he’s a big fan of Knight, but he’s messing with forces that he doesn’t understand. Cole shifted the focus to pushing NXT Vengeance Day for February in Charlotte…

Footage aired from “earlier tonight” of Cathy Kelley interviewing Legado Del Fantasma in the parking lot. In the background, Shotzi started screaming and sold a hand injury while the duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were walking away from her…

Megan Morant interviewed Rousey and Baszler, who mocked the idea that they were responsible. As they were ready to walk away, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox showed up. Baszler told them that if you mess with the bull, you get the horns…

Legado Del Fantasma made their entrance. A graphic listed Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Viking Raiders for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I guess the injury angle explains why WWE stopped advertising Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler for this episode.

Cole hyped Fox’s NFL coverage and then Barrett announced that Roman Reigns will appear on next week’s Smackdown, which will be broadcast from Chicago… The Viking Raiders made their entrance…

2. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla) vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (w/Santos Escobar). Zelina Vega sat in on commentary. A little over a minute into the match, the Hit Row entrance theme played. B-Fab walked out and took a seat on a chair that she set up on the stage. Meanwhile, Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis showed up and pulled Wilde and Del Toro to the floor. The referee called off the match.

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar fought Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to a no-contest in 1:55.

Afterward, Top Dolla and Adonis worked over Erik and Ivar with chair shots. Valhalla jumped onto the back of Adonis. B-Fab entered the ring and pulled Valhalla off and then superkicked her. B-Fab kicked Valhalla to ringside and then ran her into Vega. Wilde dove from the ropes at Top Dolla, who caught him and then put him down with a neckbreaker…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd either didn’t care about Hit Row or they weren’t sure who to side with based on how quiet they were. It was a bit confusing to have the Viking Raiders working against another heel team before Hit Row arrived.

LA Knight entered a locker room backstage and found a new Wyatt t-shirt. The lights went out. Knight used his cellphone camera light and discovered that the masked man was inside the room with him…

An ad for Raw hyped the previously advertised No. 1 contenders matches with Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley… [C]

Backstage, Angle was shown introducing Steveson to Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura. A man off-camera handed Angle a homemade card. The camera pulled back to show that it was Jason Jordan, who then hugged Angle…

Powell’s POV: A cute moment. It’s a damn shame that Jordan has been unable to return to the ring after neck surgery. It seemed like he was just coming into his own when he suffered the injury. On the bright side, he’s been working as a WWE producer ever since.

Ricochet made his entrance and then the Imperium trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci made their entrance. Cole hyped the Gunther vs. Ricochet match for the Intercontinental for next week’s Smackdown in Chicago. Adam Pearce was on the ring and had both men take a seat at the contract signing table, but he was interrupted.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out with microphones. Woods told Pearce they were sorry for interrupting, but the wanted to make sure they had a front row seat for what was happening. Kingston said they know how contract signings go and assumed that Imperium would attack Ricochet.

[Hour Two] Woods worked in a plug for their NXT Tag Team Title match on Saturday’s NXT Deadline show (check out John Moore’s live review tomorrow night!). Woods said that if Imperium went after Ricochet, then they could put a whooping on them. Pearce asked if they really thought that would happen. Woods asked Pearce if he’s ever watched wrestling. “Good point, Pearce responded. Funny.

Ricochet signed the contract. A “New Day rocks” chant broke out. Gunther told Ricochet that he wants him to remember that he’s the person who took the title off of him. Gunther said he’s beaten Ricochet twice and proved that he’s not worthy of being Intercontinental Champion. Gunther said he would beat him again next week.

Gunther said the difference between Imperium and the other three is that they are professional wrestlers, not performers. Ricochet asked if he heard Gunther say that Imperium had a problem performing. The babyfaces (kinda) got the crowd to chant “Imperium can’t perform.” Ricochet stood up and told Gunther that he’s in for the fight of his life. Ricochet said he won’t quit and everyone will see him win the Intercontinental Title.

Gunther stood up and tossed the contract signing table to ringside while the babyfaces cleared the chairs. Pearce called for an official and then the two sides started fighting. The babyface trio cleared Imperium from the ring and then performed stereo dives onto them…

3. “Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. The babyfaces worked over Kaiser to start while Barrett questioned why New Day would risk injury when they will be challenging Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Titles on Saturday. Vinci made a blind tag and then worked over Woods before dumping him to ringside. [C]