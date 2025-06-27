Dot Net Members’ Exclusive: Powell’s Bonus Blog on AEW Collision with KyleMania, Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander for the TNT Title, FTR and The Outrunners, Ricochet’s powerful pledges

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-I’m always happy when Collision is held on a weeknight because it typically means I’ll have a rare free Saturday night. That said, I can’t help but wonder why AEW is so worried about the television ratings hit they take from running on a Saturday night following an afternoon WWE premium live event. If Tony Khan is so concerned about the Collision ratings, then why is it typically such a half-assed show? Here’s hoping that this episode will be an exception, and I don’t end up using the words “fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it” again this week…

ProWrestling.net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have received exclusive access to my bonus blogs since January 2024. Access the rest of this blog and all the perks of membership to our ad-free website (including exclusive ad-free podcasts) by signing up today via PWMembership.net or by becoming a Patreon Patron.