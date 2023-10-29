MLW releases former MLW Tag Team Champions

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former MLW Tag Team Champions Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau announced that they were released by MLW on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: The duo’s last appearance for MLW was at the July 8 Never Say Never event when they dropped the tag titles to Rickey Shane Page and Akira. In related news, Alex Hammerstone also announced that he asked for his release from MLW on Sunday, but it’s unclear whether the company granted his request.

As Of TODAY! I have been granted my @MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW! Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs @JuicyFinau and @SAMOANWEREWOLF Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST pic.twitter.com/8WR7pa3dZQ — Lance Anoa’i ランス・アノアイ (@lanceanoai) October 29, 2023