MLW releases former MLW Tag Team Champions

October 29, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former MLW Tag Team Champions Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau announced that they were released by MLW on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: The duo’s last appearance for MLW was at the July 8 Never Say Never event when they dropped the tag titles to Rickey Shane Page and Akira. In related news, Alex Hammerstone also announced that he asked for his release from MLW on Sunday, but it’s unclear whether the company granted his request.

