WWE Raw in Greenville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Adam Copeland, George Wells, Les Thatcher, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Bob Geigel, Ron Slinker, Paul Orndorff, Iron Mike Sharpe

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show includes World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh in a non-title match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Greenville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Louisville, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Wichita. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Copeland is 50 on today.

-George Wells turned 76 on Sunday.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.

-The late Ron Slinker was born on October 30, 1945. He died of a liver disorder at age 62 on March 28, 2008.

-The late Paul Orndorff was born on October 29, 1949. He died on July 1, 2021 following a battle with dementia.

-Les Thatcher turned 83 on Saturday.

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) turned 50 on Saturday.

-Christy Hemme turned 43 on Saturday.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.