Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill results: Powell’s live review of Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Title vs. career match, Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus for the X Division Championship, four-way for the Impact Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Aired live January 13, 2023 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV

Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage



Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Pre-Show

The broadcast team was Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt, and Dave Penzer was the ring announcer… Some of the entrances for the opening match were televised…

1. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Delirious vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kushida in a six-way match. Bhupinder Gujjar was replaced by Delirious. Hannifan said the first person to get a pin or a submission inside the ring would be the winner. Kushida shook hands with some wrestlers and then he and Bailey exchanged bows. Angels hit Bailey from behind as he was bowing.

The 73 year-old Jackson did a rope walk while holding onto Angels’s hand. Kenny King showed up and attacked Bailey to take him out of the match. Shortly thereafter, Kushida caught Angels in an armbar and got a submission win…

Kushida defeated Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Delirious, and Mike Bailey in 7:25 in a six-way match.

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but the purpose seemed to be getting more people on the show more than anything. It was an underwhelming spot for Bailey in particular, so hopefully the angle with King leads to a match between the two during the main show.

A video package spotlighted the Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray feud…

2. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve) for the X Division Championship. Crazzy Steve cut a pre-match promo to fire up the crowd about the idea of Taurus becoming the new champion. The wrestlers ended up at ringside early on. Miguel performed a huracanrana that sent Taurus into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Taurus stuffed a top rope move and then put Miguel down with a pair of sling blade clotheslines.

Later, Miguel ran down the ramp to the bottom, which was level with the ring, and performed a dive. Taurus caught him and slammed him to the mat. Taurus followed up with a backbreaker a short time later and got a near fall. Miguel dumped Taurus to the floor and went for a flip dive. Taurus caught Miguel and went for a powerbomb, but Miguel countered into a sunset bomb on the floor.

Miguel rolled Taurus back inside the ring and then went up top. Miguel performed a top rope meteora and got a two count. Taurus rallied and got near fall off a bull press. Miguel came back with the Lightning Spiral for a near fall. Miguel rolled to the floor where he stuffed a spray paint cant in his pants and then brought another back to the ring.

The referee spotted one can of spray paint and took it away from Miguel. Taurus picked up Miguel, who pulled out the second can of spray paint from his pants and then sprayed Taurus. Miguel hit the Lightning Spiral and scored the pin…

Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus in 10:10 to retain the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: A well worked match. I still have a tough time viewing Taurus as a threat to win the X Division Title because I view him as a tag team wrestler with Crazzy Steve, but perhaps that’s just me. I like Miguel as a heel and I’m looking forward to seeing him work with Mike Bailey and other X Division babyfaces.

The broadcast team ran through the pay-per-view lineup and then pumped up the crowd to close out the pre-show…

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Main Card

Many of the wrestlers and agents walked onto the stage. A memorial graphic for Don West was shown on the screen behind them. Ton Hannifan announced that the show was dedicated to West. There was a ten bell salute in West’s honor and then the fans chanted his name…

Powell’s POV: A classy moment. My condolences to West’s family, friends, and fans.

A Hard To Kill video package aired… The broadcast team remained Hannifan and Rehwoldt… Entrances for the Full Metal Mayhem match took place. Bully Ray entered first and then went to the back. when Josh Alexander made his entrance, Bully ran out with a chain wrapped around his fist and hit Alexander from behind. Bully took the title belt and hit Alexander with it.

Hannifan noted that the match had not officially started. Alexander bled from the forehead while selling on the stage. Bully held up the belt and yelled “three times.” Bully grabbed Alexander and tossed him over the top rope and into the ring. Bully ordered the referee to ring the bell. The referee checked on Alexander, who emphatically told him to start the match, and then the bell rang…

1. Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship. There were tables, ladders, and chairs set up at ringside. Ray put Alexander through a table in the ring and got an early near fall. Alexander cut off Bully and hit him with a cheese grater that Bully had introduced to the match.

Bully rolled to the floor and came up bleeding from the forehead. Alexander tossed a bunch of weapons inside the ring and then slammed a trashcan lid over Bully’s head. Alexander used the grater on Bully’s head again. Alexander pulled out a bag from underneath the ring and then poured thumbtacks inside the ring. Alexander grabbed Bully, who broke free and scrambled to the stage.

Alexander followed Bully to the stage to stop him from leaving and then worked him over with a chair. Alexander grabbed a ladder and placed it at the bottom of the entrance ramp. Alexander placed Bully on a table on the stage. Alexander climbed the ladder. Bully shot up and tipped the ladder over, causing Alexander to fall into the ring onto the thumbtacks, which drew a “holy shit” chant.

Bully went for the Bully Bomb, but Alexander stuffed it and ended up performing a German suplex. Alexander fired up and lowered the straps on his singlet. Alexander performed a rolling senton (over most of the backs). Alexander wrapped a chain around his knee and then leapt from the ropes and hit Billy with a knee strike, which led to a near fall. Alexander put Bully in an ankle lock. Alexander hooked a chain around the throat of Alexander.

John Skyler and Jason Hotch ran out and attacked Alexander to break the hold. The duo helped Bully perform a 3D that drove Alexander onto the tacks. Skyler and Hotch slid tables inside the ring. They eventually zip-tied Alexander’s wrists to the top rope.

Tommy Dreamer walked out. Skyler and Hotch ran to the stage where Dreamer disposed of them with punches. Dreamer entered the ring. Bully teased hitting Dreamer with a trashcan, then stopped. Dreamer held out his hands and then Bully passed him the trashcan. Dreamer turned and smiled at Alexander.

Dreamer suddenly hit Bully with the trashcan instead. Bully came right back and speared Dreamer through a table that was set up in the corner. Dreamer slammed a trashcan over Alexander’s head. Bully told Alexander to give up and then slammed the trashcan over his head again.

Bully stopped and noticed some commotion in the crowd. Alexander’s wife Jade was shown walking down the steps in the crowd and ignoring a security guard. Jade entered the ring and yelled at Bully, who held up the trashcan. Jade suddenly dropped to her knees in fear. Bully told her to beg and said he wanted to see tears.

Bully told Jade to give him her wedding ring. Bully went to hit Alexander with the trashcan, but Jade low-blowed him. Jade talked smack and then ran up the ropes and performed a cutter on Bully and they both landed on the tacks. Jade cut her husband free and then slid a chair to him.

Jade picked up another chair and tossed it to Bully, who caught it. Alexander slammed his chair into Bully’s chair to drive it into his face. Bully ended up on a table in the ring. Alexander set up a ladder on the ramp just outside the ring and then climbed it and splashed Bully through the table. Alexander covered Bully, who kicked out. Alexander put Bully in the ankle lock and forced him to submit…

Josh Alexander defeated Bully Ray in 17:00 in a Full Metal Mayhem match to retain the Impact World Championship.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining hardcore style match. I can’t complain about all of the outside interference because the storyline build included Skyler, Hotch, Dreamer, and Jade at various points, so it was logical to include them. That being said, the Impact creative forces would be wise to avoid including Jade in her husband’s matches for awhile. She’s a likable person and all, but I could see this backfiring if they do it too often. Kudos to Bully Ray, who got great heat throughout this feud and showed that he can still go in a hardcore style match at age 51. I don’t think Bully has received nearly enough credit for his promos and overall heel work over the years.

Mickie James spoke with Tara (Lisa Marie Varon; a/k/a Victoria) in the backstage area. Tara wore cowgirl hat and a James t-shirt. They hugged and said they loved one another. Raven entered the room and said that he was there for the beginning of James’s career. He said he didn’t think this was the end, but if it was then he wanted to be a part of it. James hugged Raven…

Powell’s POV: Whether James is winning or losing, it’s a really nice touch to have Tara and Raven in attendance to help make it feel like this could really be the end.

A video package set up the four-way tag title match… Entrances for the match took place…

2. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Heath and Rhino vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a four-way for the Impact Tag Team Titles. The Guns also brought their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title belts to the ring. Hannifan explained that only two teams would be legal in the match at once. All four teams started fighting to start the match.