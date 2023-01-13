1/13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,221)

Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

Aired live January 13, 2023 on Fox

Cole and Barrett welcomed the audience to the show. Braun Strowman’s music played and he headed towards the ring. He will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther then made his entrance with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Video was shown of Gunther and Imperium targeting the left shoulder and elbow of Braun Strowman with an extended beatdown. Cole made mention of Braun Strowman’s wrestling boots, which were made in conjunction with the Green Bay Packers in honor of a young fan who was killed in the Waukesha Parade tragedy.

1. Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship: Both men circled one another to start. Gunther applied an arm twist, but Strowman immediately used his power to toss Gunther over the top and out of the ring. Strowman followed and tossed Gunther around on the outside of the ring. He then ran around the ring and landed a shoulder block that sent Gunther over the announce table…[c]

My Take: A kind gesture from Strowman and the Packers. It sounds like the boots will be auctioned off to benefit the families affected by that awful parade attack. If you’re unfamiliar with the situation, a lunatic drove an SUV through a Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring dozens of people.

Gunther shoved Strowman into the ringpost and then slammed his bad arm on the ring steps and the ring apron. He then tossed Strowman back in the ring and applied a hold to tweak the shoulder and elbow. Strowman tossed him off briefly, but he was quickly back in control and reapplied the hold. Gunther dropped a knee on the bad shoulder and covered for a two count, and then reapplied the hold.

Strowman landed some shoulder charges with his good shoulder, and landed a lariat to finally regain control. He sent Gunther over with a back body drop, which prompted interference from Kaiser and Vinci. Strowman fought them off, but Gunther cut him down with a chop. Strowman caught Gunther coming in with a huge powerslam, buy only got a two count…[c]

Gunther had Strowman in an arm hold as the show returned. Strowman fought to his feet and delivered a back suplex to break the hold. Both men struggled to their feet and Strowman tried to shake off the numbness in his arm. Both guys traded heavy chops, but Strowman landed a huge spinebuster after Gunther hit the ropes and got a close near fall. He then called for his Monster Bomb finisher, but Gunther twisted his arm to escape. Strowman landed another lariat, but ran his bad shoulder into the turnbuckle in an attempt to follow up. Gunther replied with a lariat and a top rope splash for another near fall.

He went back up to the top rope, but Strowman got to his feet and sent him into a seated position with a hard right hand. Gunther twisted Strowman’s arm to escape and then chopped him multiple times. Gunther then pull him off the turnbuckles and landed a powerbomb. Gunther stacked up Strowman and scored the win.

Gunther defeated Braun Strowman at 18:02

After the match, Gunther celebrated on the stage and Strowman attempted to recover in the ring. The announce team then introduced a video that recapped the on again off again relationship between Sami Zayn and the Bloodline.

My Take: Braun Strowman isn’t known for his incredible matches, but he and Gunther put on a high quality outing here. That was fun even if it wasn’t a technical masterpiece.

Backstage, Sami Zayn approached the Bloodline locker room, and ran into Paul Heyman. Sami asked to go in and plan with the boys, but Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns insisted that Sami do this all by himself. Sami was nervous at first, but resolved that Heyman should call or text Roman and tell him he made the right call. He then said that it wasn’t a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

My Take: Welp, Sami is going to get whacked soon.