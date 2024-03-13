WWE Raw rating for the show featuring a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WMXL

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.751 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.649 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were delayed on Monday. There’s no word yet as to whether it will affect the release of the Tuesday ratings. One year earlier, the March 13, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.705 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic.