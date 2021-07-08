AEW Dynamite viewership for the Road Rager event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 871,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 883,000 viewership mark drawn last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite drew a .33 in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .35 drawn in the same demo last week. It’s somewhat surprising to see the small decline if only because the show was not opposed by an NBA Finals game, whereas last week’s show ran opposite an NBA Playoff game.
