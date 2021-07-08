One of CM Punk’s UFC losses has been overturned

CategoriesMMA / UFC News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk is still winless in his two UFC fights, but one of his losses has been overturned to a no-contest. MMAJunkie.com reports that Punk’s loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 was overturned due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana on the night of the fight. Read more at MMAJunkie.com.

Powell’s POV: Punk was ruled the loser of the June 9, 2018 fight via unanimous decision. Punk lost his previous fight to Mickey Gall via submission at UFC 203 on September 10, 2016. In related news, there is no truth to the rumor that pro wrestling companies have all agreed to overturn every match that Rob Van Dam won throughout his career.