AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia.
-Jora Jorel vs. Kal Herro.
-Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise.
-Big Swole and Julia Hart vs. Nyla Rose and Diamante.
-Adam Grace vs. Dante Martin.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck.
-Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Cage.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Reckless.
-Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol vs. Luther and Serpentico.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
