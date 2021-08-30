AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Jora Jorel vs. Kal Herro.

-Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

-Big Swole and Julia Hart vs. Nyla Rose and Diamante.

-Adam Grace vs. Dante Martin.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck.

-Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Cage.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Reckless.

-Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol vs. Luther and Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.