NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver go-home show in NYC

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Robert Stone presides over the contract signing for Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver

-Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana and “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin

-Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy with Josh Briggs as special referee

-Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

-Bravo and Rayo vs. Birthright in the tournament final for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley meets face-to-face with Blake Monroe

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from New York, New York, at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).