WWE Raw at MSG, Powell’s Q&A Show, Ron Garvin, Mike Rotunda, Zach Gowen, Trent Beretta, Sadie Gibbs, Michael Hayes, Stephanie Vaquer, Danny Davis, Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, SD Jones, Curt Hennig, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. The show features appearances by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in New York, Tuesday’s NXT in New York, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Winnipeg, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in St. Louis. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) is 81 today.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda is 68 today. He is the father of Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt.

-Zach Gowen is 43 today.

-Trent Beretta (Greg Marasciulo) is 39 today.

-Sadie Gibbs is 34 today.

-SD Jones (Conrad Efraim) was born on March 30, 1945. He died after suffering a stroke at age 63 on October 26, 2008.

-WWE executive Michael Hayes (Michael Seitz) turned 67 on Sunday.

-Stephanie Vaquer (Ana Stephanie Vaquer Gonzalez) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Former WWF referee Danny Davis turned 70 on Saturday.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.