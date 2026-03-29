Progress Wrestling “Chapter 192” results (3/29): Vetter’s review of Man Like DeReiss vs. Kid Lykos for the Progress Title, Alexxis Falcon vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Progress Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 192: Cause and Effect – Every Action Has a Consequence”

March 29, 2026, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

As always, my biggest complaint is the terrible lighting. Wrestlers can be hard to see in the corners of the ring, and can completely vanish into the shadows if the action spills to the floor.

1. Spike Trivet vs. Charlie Sterling. Trivet came out first; the commentators pointed out that Trivet has lost four straight matches here. Sterling was wearing ring crew clothes — he ran into the ring and attacked Spike, and they brawled to the floor. They got in the ring and the female ref called for the bell at 1:46 to officially begin. Sterling hit a suplex and a bodyslam, tossing Spike across the ring. Charlie hit a backbody drop and the crowd chanted profanities at him. (Sterling’s size and demeanor remind me of NXT’s Josh Briggs, but with longer hair.)

Spike hit a Saito Suplex at 4:30. He fired up and hit a series of chops and forearm strikes on the bigger Sterling. He hit a stunner that sent Sterling to the floor. They went to the floor and vanished in the shadows. In the ring, Sterling hit an enzuigiri but he missed a moonsault. Trivet raked Charlie’s face. Sterling threw the tiny female ref into the ropes, causing Spike to fall in the corner and be crotched at 8:30. She got up and sold a neck injury but didn’t call for the bell. Spike hit a sunset flip bomb, then a second-rope flying Lungblower to the chest, then a neckbreaker over his knee for the pin!

Spike Trivet defeated Charlie Sterling at 9:10/official time of 7:24.

2. Hollie Barlow (w/Lana Austin) vs. Emersyn Jayne in a women’s tournament match. The commentators really played up that Barlow and Austin are “best friends.” Lana was already eliminated from this tournament. Jayne dropped Barlow with a forearm strike at the bell, and Hollie looked dazed. Jayne immediately hit the piledriver along her back and scored the pin! Yes, it really was that short. The commentators were speechless.

Emersyn Jayne defeated Hollie Barlow at 00:50 to advance.

* Lana Austin turned her back on Hollie and started to walk away in disgust at the quick loss. Emersyn attacked Hollie and kept beating her up. Lana finally turned around, jumped in the ring, and struck Emersyn, who rolled out of the ring and left. Lana still clearly was not pleased with Hollie. The crowd chanted, “Hug hit out!” so they did! The “Friends” theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” by the Rembrandts, played as they headed to the back together.

* In a video shot outside, Lykos II spoke but he was inaudible. The sound is well below average here. A video aired with Simon Miller outside, and he is equally hard to comprehend.

* Gene Munny and Kouga came to the ring. The commentators again talked about how Kouga (who is Asian) is Munny’s identical twin brother, and they can’t tell them apart. Munny spoke on the mic for a few minutes. Sesson Moth Martina ran to the ring and said, “You forgot me!” She said they played the wrong song, because they didn’t play her dance track. She insisted, “All is fine in the family again.”

3. Gene Munny (w/Kouga, Session Moth Martina) vs. Nathan Black for the Progress Atlas Title. Black is tall with dark, black hair. I think this is the comedian I’ve seen before. He hit Gene in the head with the microphone, and we got the bell and are underway. Black took off his shirt, and he has a decent physique. Some usual Munny comedy of twisting Black’s nipples, and he hit a backbody drop, then a forward Finlay Roll at 1:30. Martina followed Black on the floor, berating him.

In the ring, Black hit a suplex. He sat on Munny’s back and raked at his face. Black hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Munny stomach-first to the mat at 4:00. Munny leapt through the ropes and hit a spear, then a flying shoulder tackle, a chokeslam, and a senton for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Martina began arguing with Munny! Black grabbed a title belt and struck Munny with it. He hit a Flatliner for a believable nearfall. Munny hit a powerbomb and a clothesline for the pin. Meh; his style of comedy-infused wrestling has never worked for me.

Gene Munny defeated Nathan Black to retain the Progress Atlas Title at 9:39.

* Martina put herself in the middle of the post-match celebration. Security dragged a prone Black to the back.

* A video aired with Paul Walter Hauser. His Progress Proteus Title was over his shoulder. He said he plans to defend this title in Las Vegas. The crowd rightfully chanted “boring!!!” at this video. Hauser said he’ll put $100,000 on the line in the match as well as his title belt! He said it will be an open challenge.

4. Charles Crowley vs. Cara Noir. Ugh, we went from a Munny match to a Crowley match? The evil black swan ballet performer Noir snuck up behind Crowley. We got a bell, and Crowley danced rather than lock up. They eventually locked up, and Noir easily threw him to the mat and walked on Crowley’s back. Charles decided to take off his boots (as Noir wrestles barefoot). Crowley hit a German Suplex at 3:30, but he missed a flying dropkick into the corner. Noir hit a dropkick for a nearfall.

Noir stomped on Crowley’s bare foot and twisted his toes! He bit the toe at 5:30, and that drew groans of disgust and a “You sick f—!” chant. Crowley hit a spin kick to the ear and some clotheslines, then an implant DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Crowley hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Noir hit a German Suplex at 8:30 and a Buzzsaw Kick and a Rude Awakening for a nearfall. They stomped on each other’s bare feet! Crowley hit a spinning Flatliner for a nearfall.

Noir caught him with a Lungblower to the back, then hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Noir hit a flying headbutt and a package piledriver but didn’t go for the pin! The lights went out! When they came back on, Man Like DeReiss was in the ring! DeReiss superkicked Noir and hit a jumping piledriver! DeReiss was wearing a referee shirt, and the commentators decided this made it “all legal.” (Huh? Any wrestler can jump in the ring, wearing a referee shirt, and thus whatever happens is all legal? Really?) Crowley hit a spinning piledriver for the pin. Worst first half of a Progress show ever?

Charles Crowley defeated Cara Noir at 13:15.

* Intermission went a full 30 minutes. That’s just too long.

5. “Diamond Eyes” Nico Angelo and Connor Mills vs. “Young Guns” Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs for the Progress Tag Team Titles. The commentators said this is the Young Guns’ first time teaming up here in the Electric Ballroom, which doesn’t seem possible! Connor and Allen opened with some intense reversals, and this was already better than anything in the garbage first half of this show. They traded some hard slaps. Jacobs jumped in at 1:30 and hit a senton for a nearfall. Nico tagged in and hit a series of kicks on Jacobs.

The Guns hit some quick team offense on Angelo. Nico nailed a running Buckle Bomb on Allen at 4:30. The champs began working over Ethan in their corner. Connor (I’ve compared his looks and style to recently retired indy star Kevin Blackwood) got in and tied up Allen’s legs on the mat, and he applied a Muta Lock at 6:30. The ref missed Luke tagging in and ordered him back to his corner. Connor hit a bodyslam on Ethan. Nico hit some spin kicks to Ethan’s left thigh and knee.

Ethan hit a moonsault press on Nico, and they were both down at 9:00. Luke finally got a hot tag, and he unloaded some forearm strikes on Mills, then a double clothesline. He hit a German Suplex on Nico, then a double German Suplex! Luke hit a Styles Clash on Nico at 11:00. (Everyone is suddenly hitting them!) Nico hit a German Suplex on Ethan, and Mills hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Nico hit a rolling DVD for a nearfall. Ethan rolled up Nico for a believable nearfall.

All four began fighting. Nico got both guys on his shoulders, and Mills hit a double stomp on them, then Nico hit the double Samoan Drop, then a top-rope elbow drop on Luke for a nearfall at 13:30. Nice sequence! Ethan hit a pop-up knee strike. Mills applied a cross-armbreaker on Allen and switched to an ankle lock! Ethan eventually reached the ropes at 15:30, and we got a “This is Progress!” chant. Those two fought on the ropes in the corner.

Someone hit someone else on the floor with a clothesline — it’s too dark out there to know who hit whom. In the ring, Ethan hit a Doomsday clothesline for a nearfall on Mills, but Nico pulled the ref to the floor. Jacobs and Mills traded submission holds on the mat. Jacobs applied a Crossface, and Mills tapped out! New champions! The crowd went nuts for the title change. The commentators said Jacobs joins Big Damo as the only men to be triple crown winners in Progress history.

“Young Guns” Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs defeated “Diamond Eyes” Nico Angelo and Connor Mills to win the Progress Tag Team Titles at 19:04.

6. Alexxis Falcon vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Progress Women’s Title. Mercedes is retiring at the end of 2026, and this was her London debut! Falcon jawed at the fans as she came to the ring to a rock version of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The bell rang, but Falcon kept jawing at the fans. She turned around, and Mercedes hit her with a running dropkick and some snap suplexes, then Martinez tied her in a knot on the mat. Falcon hit a stunner on the middle rope, then a dropkick for a nearfall.

Alexxis stomped on Martinez’s head in the ropes and kept her grounded. She hit a hard knee strike to the jaw for a nearfall at 4:30. Mercedes hit a Spider German Suplex out of the ropes. They fought to the floor and brawled at ringside. Mercedes whipped her into the rows of chairs at ringside at 7:00. Alexis pushed Mercedes face-first into the ring post. Falcon kept making crude hand gestures to the crowd. As they got back into the ring, Mercedes hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:30. Falcon hit a low-blow mule kick while the ref was out of position. (And in a rarity, a woman sold it!)

Falcon hit a German Suplex, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and she was frustrated as some fans chanted, “You can’t beat her!” They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mercedes hit a low-blow punt kick, then an Exploder Suplex. Mercedes hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 11:00. They fought on the apron. Falcon hit the “Off With Her Head” (Sister Abigail swinging faceplant) for the clean pin. A very good battle.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Mercedes Martinez to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 12:24.

7. Man Like DeReiss vs. Kid Lykos for the Progress World Title. Lykos wore his elbow brace, and he struck DeReiss with it before the bell. The ref checked on DeReiss and called for the bell. Lykos hit a brainbuster, then a corkscrew brainbuster, for nearfalls, just seconds in! DeReiss rolled to the floor and was down on the ground. Lykos hit a double stomp on the apron and rolled DeReiss in and got a nearfall at 2:00. DeReiss finally started to fire up and hit some forearm strikes, then some clotheslines.

Lykos crotched DeReiss in the corner and hit a suplex into the turnbuckles at 4:30. Lykos grabbed the title belt and posed with it and booed. Lykos II appeared on the stage; a commentator said you can “read it in his body language’ that Lykos II is disappointed with Kid Lykos. MLD and Lykos fought in the corner, and DeReiss hit a Blockbuster at 6:30. DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. He applied an ankle lock, but Lykos escaped. He caught Lykos coming off the ropes and hit his windup Flatliner for a nearfall at 8:30.

DeReiss went back to an ankle lock, and he switched to a crossface. He hooked both arms, rolled Lykos over, and got a nearfall. Lykos hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Lykos hit a brainbuster, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. The cameras again focused on Lykos II, who sat on the stage and watched the action. Lykos accidentally hit the ref with a flying knee! DeReiss hit a German Suplex and a piledriver for a visual pin at 12:30, but we had no ref!

Kid Lykos hit a low blow and a modified package piledriver, but we still had no ref. Kid Lykos got a hammer. Lykos II came to the ring, and he jawed with Kid Lykos! Kid Lykos reluctantly dropped it and didn’t use it. DeReiss got up and hit a stunner for a nearfall, then a pop-up powerbomb. Lykos reached for a title belt near Lykos II! However, Lykos II refused to help or throw him the belt. Kid Lykos tapped out! Good action.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Kid Lykos to retain the Progress World Title at 16:03.

* Kid Lykos and Lykos II hugged, and they left together. I expected the Kid Lykos attack on his partner, but it didn’t come. Not today anyway! It looked like the show was over, but Cara Noir came to the ring with a sledgehammer, and he destroyed DeReiss’s custom-made title belt! DeReiss and Noir briefly brawled.

Final Thoughts: A great second half after an awful first half. The tag title match was superb. All four guys looked great, and it was a hard-hitting match. The only complaint was that the fight on the floor late in the match was impossible to tell who was hitting whom. But Progress doesn’t seem interested in improving its production values, so this is what we have.

I’ll narrowly go with Lykos-DeReiss over Martinez-Falcon for second place, but both were really good. Again, I first saw Mercedes wrestle live in 2004 in IWA Mid-South, and I was blown away by how smooth she was in the ring — WWE divas weren’t as good as her.

Yes, a good second half made up for an ugly first half. The first match was fine, but the next three did nothing for me. I think I’ve watched every Progress show, in their entirety, since they joined Triller+, but frankly, after that first half, I might be starting to pick-and-choose matches to watch. To put it bluntly, I am not tuning in to Progress to watch Munny or Crowley’s comedy antics. Putting them back-to-back compounds the misery.