AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida.

-QT Marshall vs. Clutch Adams.

-Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt.

-Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian vs. Musa and Lee Johnson.

-Fenix vs. Shawn Dean.

-Luther vs. Jon Cruz.

-Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Alan Angels.

-Darby Allin vs. Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr will be working overtime again this week with another nine matches. His AEW Dark review will be available on Wednesday morning.

If you thought last week’s episode of #AEW Dark was stacked.

Wait till you see what we have for you this coming Tuesday! Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/F1VomXco7J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 16, 2020



