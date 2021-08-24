Heels viewership count for episode two, CM Punk’s character debuts Sunday

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s second episode of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 103,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 128,000 viewers who watched the show’s premiere episode.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think anyone should be surprised that the viewership count was down from the premiere, let alone when the second episode of the pro wrestling themed show that ran opposite NXT Takeover. Heck, I’m among the viewers who hasn’t found time to watch episode two yet coming out of the busy pro wrestling weekend. It will be fun to see whether CM Punk’s debut on the show as “Ricky Rabies” provides a boost when episode airs this Sunday night on Starz.