MLW announces a new signing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the signing of Aramis.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling® has signed Aramis to a multi-year deal. The deal, which was signed last week, will see Aramis make his MLW debut next month in Philadelphia.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. More tickets are expected to be made available shortly at MLW2300.com.

While details remain unclear, MLW.com has learned that once again Cesar Duran was “heavily involved” in putting this deal in place. Aramis is reportedly will be promoted by the Azteca Underground organization.

When pressed about about what’s next for the lucha libre fight club, Duran simply said, “What’s next? A reminder that I am the best promoter in the business!!!!”

Powell’s POV: Cesar Duran is the new character played by the same actor who played Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground. I’m not familiar with Aramis, so I look forward to seeing him when MLW returns to television in July.