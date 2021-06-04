WWE 205 Live preview: Two singles matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Ari Sterling vs. Sunil Singh.

-August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. They may be pushed back to Saturday morning this week due to the Smackdown and AEW Dynamite doubleheader.