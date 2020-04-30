What's happening...

WWE releases Curtis Axel

April 30, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Curtis Axel (a/k/a Joe Hennig) from his contract on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication yet as to whether this is the start of another round of cuts. The now 40 year-old Axel debuted for WWE in 2007.


