WWE releases Curtis Axel

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Curtis Axel (a/k/a Joe Hennig) from his contract on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication yet as to whether this is the start of another round of cuts. The now 40 year-old Axel debuted for WWE in 2007.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/E0XaMVvEkN — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020



