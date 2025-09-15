WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton sidelined

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tiffany Stratton is unable to wrestle at Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT General Manager Ava announced via social media that the WWE Women’s Champion is not medically cleared to take part in her scheduled match at NXT Homecoming.

Powell’s POV: Stratton was scheduled to team with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer in a six-woman tag match against “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx at NXT Homecoming. Lyra Valkyria will replace Stratton in the match. WWE has not announced any specifics regarding Stratton’s health, but here’s wishing her a speedy recovery.