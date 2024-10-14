WWE Raw results (10/14): Powell’s live review of Gunther and Cody Rhodes meeting, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,638)

Taped October 7, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Aired October 14, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore spoke while footage aired of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill walking backstage followed by a separate shot of their challengers Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Cody Rhodes was shown exiting his tour bus. Tessitore was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett…

Rhea Ripley was shown walking backstage and then she made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Ripley said she’s not finished with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and then called them out.

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance with her Money in the Bank briefcase and joined Ripley inside the ring. Stratton delivered the message that Ripley needs to stay out of Nia Jax’s business or she will have a big problem.

Ripley said she didn’t have time for this. Ripley said she gets her hands on Morgan or Rodriguez or she can welcome Stratton back to Raw in her own way. Morgan and Rodriguez attacked Ripley and Stratton and left them both lying…

A video package aired on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match that included comments from both teams. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made their entrance while Tessitore said the tag title match was coming up after the first commercial break… [C]

Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Raw general manager Adam Pearce that she wanted to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce said he spoke with them and the match was on, but she needs a partner. Ripley wasn’t happy and wanted to go it alone. Tiffany Stratton showed up and complained that Nick Aldis wouldn’t have done this to her. Pearce asked Ripley about teaming with Stratton. Ripley said fine. Stratton wasn’t sure what they were talking about. Pearce told her she’d figure it out…

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were shown in the front row. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane made their entrance…

1. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The challengers got the better of Belair. Sane performed a crossbody block from the top rope onto Cargill at ringside. [C]

Sky hit a missile dropkick on Belair. Sky popped up Sane, who dropped an elbow on Belair, which led to a two count. Sky went for her finisher, but Cargill pulled Belair out of the ring. The champions swung Sane into the barricade and then jawed with Legend and Jackson.

Sky performed an Asai moonsault onto Belair and Cargill. Sky threw Belair back inside the ring and then argued with Legend and Jackson. Legend blasted Sky with a forearm to the jaw. Belair pulled Sky back inside the ring and then hit the KOD for the pin..

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane in 9:45 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: A good match and the cheap finish was logical in this case. Sky and Sane are the only challengers in the women’s tag team division with any credibility, so there was no reason to have the champions just plow through them and then move on to face inferior teams. It will be interesting to see if the Sky and Sane look for revenge on Legend and Jackson on the main roster or follow them to NXT.

Backstage, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were walking and talking backstage when they came across Adam Pearce. Balor demanded to know when he would get his rematch with Damian Priest. Pearce informed them that he was setting up a tournament to determine their next challengers. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio showed up. Balor made his exit. Morgan introduced Raquel Rodriguez. Carlito looked smitten…

An ad for Smackdown questioned whether it would be a night of retribution for Randy Orton and Roman Reigns… [C]

An “American Made” vignette aired with Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile. Julius said they are sick and tired of degenerates asking for handouts and Americans need a hero. Gable spoke about how he would be that hero…

Bron Breakker was featured in a promo video. He played up the question of why he attacked Jey Uso. Breakker said he showed respect to Uso, who threw it back in his face and never said that he respected him as a champion. Breakker said he’s not carrying on his family legacy. He said he’s doing it on his own.

Breakker said someday his family will have the same amount of respect for him that he has for them. Breakker accused Jey of using his family legacy for years. Breakker said Jey wants to do it on his own, and now he’ll take an ass kicking on his own. “Your family can’t save you from me,” Breakker said to close…

Footage aired from Saturday of Adam Pearce and Bronson Reed having a sit-down conversation. Pearce spoke about how he can’t have Reed’s antics. Reed spoke of wanting to face Seth Rollins. Pearce said he couldn’t until they are on the same page. Reed said everything he’s done about is about proving that he belongs on top. Pearce said he would speak with Rollins about the match if Reed agreed not to cause more trouble. Reed told Pearce he’s a smarter businessman than he thought and added that he shouldn’t make him wait too long…

Otis and Akira Tozawa made their entrance with Maxxine Dupri as the first entrants in the tournament for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles… [C]

The Viking Raiders entrance started, but it changed to War Raiders. Erik and Ivar came out wearing War Raiders t-shirts…

2. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa (w/Maxxine Dupri) in a tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Erik and Ivar dominated the brief match. Erik held up Tozawa and tossed him in the air while Ivar splashed him from the ropes. Ivar pinned Tozawa. Barrett said the move is called The Fallout…

“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa in 2:25 to advance in the tournament for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see Erik and Ivar back after long injury layoffs. It’s also good to see them ditch the viking cosplayer gimmicks that just didn’t fit with the current product. But I’m down on having tournaments start without showing the brackets. In this case, I don’t believe they’ve even said how many teams are entered.

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Seth Rollins that Bronson Reed wants the match just as Rollins does. Pearce expressed concern about the injuries that Rollins has endured. Rollins said you fight through the injuries to get to the top. He said once you get there, young guys like Reed will try to make a name off of you. Rollins said he did it and so did Pearce, and now Reed is doing the same. Rollins said he’s slayed beasts and conquered kings, and now hunting a monster sounds nice. Rollins said he needs the fight and he needs people like Reed to bring out the best in him. Rollins said Pearce needs the best version of him for Raw…

Tessitore hyped Cody Rhodes appearing after the break… [C] A WWE Crown Jewel ad aired…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

[Hour Two] Pyro shot off and then Cody played to one side of the arena before heading to the ring. Cody shook hands with Tessitore and Barrett before entering the ring.

Cody said to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been. Cody said he’s a sports entertainment traditionalist and he was immensely proud to be in a city with such a rich pro wrestling history. Cody mentioned Sam Muchnick and Wrestling at the Chase.

Cody something happened in the building that changed his life for the better. Cody said it was in St. Louis that there was a “we want Cody” chant. He said he was sure someone would call him a politician, but there’s nothing political about what he was doing. Cody thanked the fans “very, very, very much” and then delivered his “what do you want to talk about” line.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and joined Cody inside the ring. Gunther said he would normally come out and dress his opponent down, but there wasn’t much negative to say about Cody.

Gunther said the company, the business, and the sport is in a boom period like never before and it’s built on Cody’s back. Gunther said Cody makes all of the shows in various countries and on various continents, and called him the quarterback. Gunther said he has a lot of respect for Cody.

Gunther said if he thinks about it, there might be one thing. “You just want to be everybody’s darling, don’t you?” Gunther asked. Gunther pointed to the issue with Kevin Owens. Gunther said he expects Cody to sort out his emotional mess because he expects the best version of Cody in Saudi Arabia.

Cody said that what Gunther thinks is his greatest weakness is what he actually considers his greatest strength. Cody said he wanted to make an observation from one champion to another. Cody said he’s seen what happens when Gunther throws everything at an opponent who keeps coming back. Cody said Gunther gets uncomfortable. Cody said Gunther broke at WrestleMania.

Cody said he could return a lot of the things that Gunther said about him in terms of being a champion and a workhorse. Cody said Gunther thinks he’s swimming in the deep water, but his feet are still touching the bottom of the pool because he’s never been in the ring with him.

Gunther said that was spoken like a true secondary champion. The fans booed. Cody said Gunther has become a frightening beast. Cody took issue with being called a secondary champion and pointed out that he beat the most dominant champion in company history and has already slain a frightening beast.

Cody dropped the mic and offered his hand. Gunther accepted while saying, “Good luck to me, the champ.” Gunther left the ring and Cody’s entrance theme played to end the segment…

Powell’s POV: Both champions came off extremely confident while exchanging some quality verbal jabs. I’m not a fan of the Crown Jewel Championship, but I am definitely looking forward to see Gunther vs. Cody.

The broadcast team spoke about Cody vs. Gunther being for the Crown Jewel Championship. They switched the focus to the recent New Day drama, and Bron Breakker taking out Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Jey Uso last week…

Footage aired from after last week’s Raw of Kingston telling Woods that if the shoe had been on the other foot, Jey would have been among the first people to come out and help him. Woods said he realizes that, but he also recalled Kingston saying that he was going to let him call the plays and that hasn’t been happening…

Kofi Kingston made his entrance… [C] A Dragon Lee vignette aired. He spoke about having the honor of joining the legendary LWO. He said he has become stronger and wiser over the last year and his heroes look at him as an equal. He said not even the sky is the limit and that he is destined to fly… Bron Breakker made his entrance…

3. Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston. Barrett noted that Xavier Woods was not in Kingston’s corner. He mentioned the recent issues between the two and said Cody decided to go it alone. Breakker was in offensive control heading into a break two minutes into the match. [C]

Kingston avoided a charging Breakker, who went through the ropes and his shoulder crashed into the ring post. Kingston hit a crossbody block. He followed up with an SOS for a two count. Kingston went for a move from the ropes and was caught by Breakker, who suplexed him. Breakker lowered the straps on his singlet and then speared and pinned Kingston.

Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston in 8:25.

After the match, Breakker teased going after Kingston, but he exited the ring once Xavier Woods arrived. When Woods turned his attention to Kingston, Breakker returned to the ring and knocked him down.

Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso ran out and superkicked Breakker. Jey followed up with a spear. Breakker exited the ring. Jey joined Woods in helping Kingston to his feet. Breakker climbed onto the apron and was superkicked to the floor by Uso…

Powell’s POV: A solid match without any mystery regarding the outcome. The broadcast team treated it like an ordinary win for Breakker and didn’t even try to play up that he beat a former world champion.

Backstage, Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley that she looked ready and asked if she wanted him at ringside. Ripley said she had it covered. Ripley asked Priest if he thought any more about what they spoke about. Priest said he did. Ripley said it’s time for him to get back what was stolen from him. Priest said he’d always have her back against Judgment Day, but he agreed that it was time for him to become champion again. They hugged and then Priest told Ripley to go handle the girls…

R-Truth sang his song as he made his entrance for his match against The Miz… [C]

Tessitore encouraged viewers to donate to the hurricane relief effort via the American Red Cross…

Powell’s POV: It’s great that WWE, AEW, and TNA have all dedicated some television time to help spread the word about the relief effort.

Jey Uso was shown walking backstage. Jey opened his locker room door and found Jimmy Uso. “Got a second,” Jimmy asked. Jey walked away…

The Miz made his entrance…

4. R-Truth vs. The Miz. A Wyatt Family graphic flashed on the scree. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering walked to ringside. Truth rolled up a distracted Miz and then pinned him.

R-Truth beat The Miz in 1:00.

After the match, Truth hugged Miz and the referee while celebrating his win. Truth went to ringside. Kross fist-bumped Truth and let him pass, but then said, “Get him, get him right now.” Akam and Rezar grabbed Truth and threw him back inside the ring. Miz hit Truth with a Skull Crushing Finale. Kross nodded and Ellering applauded from ringside…

Powell’s POV: Quick and painless. I have no idea why Karrion Kross is so interested in Miz and Truth, but whatever.

Jimmy Uso searched for Jey Uso in the backstage area and found him. Jimmy asked Jey to hear him out. “I said no,” Jey said. “Get out of my face, man.” Jey walked away…

Rhea Ripley made her entrance for the main event… [C]

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Raw in Philadelphia: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title, “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “APA” Akam and Rezar, and Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in tournament matches for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles…

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance, and then Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez both came out to Morgan’s entrance theme…

5. Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan avoided being bodyslammed by Ripley and then ran to her corner and tagged out. Stratton tagged herself in, which upset Ripley.

Stratton avoided Rodriguez’s move attempts and sent her to ringside. Ripley and Stratton both went to ringside and argued while Rodriguez returned to the ring. Rodriguez picked up Morgan and tossed her at Ripley and Stratton. Morgan giggled heading into the final break. [C]

Stratton was isolated by the heels coming out of the break. Ripley eventually tagged in and hit the Riptide on Morgan. Ripley had the pin, but Rodriguez broke it up. Ripley tossed Rodriguez to the floor and then tagged out. Stratton went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Morgan rolled out of the way. Ripley went after Rodriguez at ringside and set up for her finisher, but Nia Jax hit Ripley from behind. Jax entered the ring and the referee called for the bell.

Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton fought Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to an apparent no-contest in 8:40.

After the match, Ripley headbutted Jax and started to power her up, but Morgan clipped Ripley’s knee. Jax attacked Morgan and put her down with a Samoan Drop. Jax followed up with a leg drop. Jax encouraged Stratton to cash in. Stratton ran to ringside and grabbed her briefcase. Dominik Mysterio ran out and pulled Stratton to safety to close the show…

Powell’s POV: An interesting main event due to the oddball dynamic of Ripley and Stratton teaming together. They didn’t get much out of the MITB cash-in tease because Dom rescued Morgan so quickly. Overall, this a decent episode. The atmosphere wasn’t as good as usual because the show was taped in front of a crowd that had already sat through last week’s Raw. If nothing else, least they didn’t sweeten the crowd noise in post production. And if they actually did, they got better about it and didn’t make it painfully obvious that they were piping in cheers and boos.

I will have more to say in my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.