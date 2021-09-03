ROH Notes: Honor Rumble match announced, ROH Wrestling TV lineups, ROH stars appearing in a newly released horror film

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH is holding an Honor Rumble on the September 12 Death Before Dishonor event’s “First Hour Free” portion of the show. Danhausen has been announced for the match and Eck teases “a surprise entrant or two.”

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring vs. Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards, plus Angelina Love vs. Rok-C, and Miranda Alize vs. Trish Adora in the ROH Women’s Championship semifinal matches. The winners of the tournament matches will meet in the finals at Death Before Dishonor.

-The September 11 edition of ROH Wrestling television includes Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide for the ROH Tag Titles, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, and Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match.

-Vincent and Flip Gordon have roles in the movie Burial Ground Massacre that is out today in select theaters and streaming on-demand.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes his comments on the death of Shannon “Daffney” Spruill, a classic CM Punk match and more on Tuesday’s “ROH Week By Week” online show, a special day and time for the ROH Wrestling watch party for next weekend’s show, and more.