WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Universal Championship and two additional matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a Championship Contenders Match (non-title match).

-Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Powell’s POV: Gee, great, the “Championship Contenders Match” slogan is still a thing. Smackdown will be held tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.