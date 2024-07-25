What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts XI lineup: First match announced for Saturday’s TNT special

July 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI television special.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts XI will air live on Saturday from from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. The Battle of the Belts XI special airs after the live AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join me for live review of both shows.

