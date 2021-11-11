AEW Dynamite viewership heading into Full Gear

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 913,00 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 878,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.35 rating and finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings (behind two NBA games), which is up from last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating in the key demo. It was a solid bounce back week for Dynamite, though I’m sure AEW and TNT are hoping to see the viewership count climb back over the one million mark.