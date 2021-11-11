AEW Dynamite viewership heading into Full Gear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 913,00 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 878,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.35 rating and finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings (behind two NBA games), which is up from last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating in the key demo. It was a solid bounce back week for Dynamite, though I’m sure AEW and TNT are hoping to see the viewership count climb back over the one million mark.
” though I’m sure AEW and TNT are hoping to see the viewership count climb back over the one million mark.”
To repeat myself – Dynamite no longer runs in prime-time on the west coast of the US. It starts at 5PM, which pretty much guarantees a poor west coast live viewing audience. TNT decided to give hockey the prime-time slot on the west coast (probably obligated contractually.)
Warner are certainly aware that Dynamites ratings are hurt by this decision.
I’m well aware, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’d still like to see it top one million. Hell, I’m sure they’d like to see it top two or three or four million! Kidding aside, I do believe the one million mark is attainable even with the switch. It’s actually been a while since they’ve done a theme show. Perhaps a theme show with a loaded lineup would do the trick.
Ratings were dropping before the change, and the ratings are still calculated exactly the same way with live + same day DVR counted. If AEW fans on the west coast can’t figure out how to DVR the show and watch it when they get home, that’s on them.