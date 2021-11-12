AEW Full Gear, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Matt Cappotelli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Full Gear will be held on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show is headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. I will be attending the event, so join Jake Barnett for his live review beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake and Will Pruett.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena. The show includes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods in a non-title match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s exclusive audio review on Saturday morning.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage is live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show includes Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match and the final push for Saturday’s Full Gear event. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning. His reviews will be delayed this week.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) is 54.

-Elektra (Donna Adamo) is 51.

-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.