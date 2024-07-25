TNA Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s TNA Slammiversary received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished one vote shy and finished second in the voting with 43 percent.

-41 percent of our voters gave Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title the best match of the night honors. Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA Title finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I agree with the readers choice for the best matches. I gave Slammiversary a B grade in my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). The 2023 Slammiversary received an A grade from 56 percent of our voters, and the 2022 Slammiversary received an A grade from 46 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.