AEW Dynamite rating: The Elite vs. Team AEW in a Blood & Guts match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 786,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 795,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down a tick from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. It’s very encouraging to see the numbers remain comparable to last week’s improved numbers, especially given that the start of the show ran against the speech delivered by U.S. President Joe Biden regarding his decision to not seek reelection. The competition for all pro wrestling companies will be tough for the next two weeks due to the Olympics. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 633,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the July 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 898,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.