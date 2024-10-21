Chris Jericho horror movie gets a streaming release date

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Dark Match film starring AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has a release date. A press release was issued to announce that the film was acquired by Shudder, which will stream the movie exclusively on January 31, 2025.

The press release includes the following synopsis: “A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.”

Powell’s POV: Jericho is listed as the star and has an executive producer title. The cast includes Steven Ogg of Walking Dead and Westworld, Ayisha Issa, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry. The reviews indicate that movie is centered around Issa’s “Miss Behave” character, while Jericho plays a character listed as “Prophet” on IMDB. Of the seven critic reviews available on Rotten Tomatoes, six were positive.