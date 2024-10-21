What's happening...

Samantha Irvin announces her departure from WWE

October 21, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to social media to announce her departure from WWE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha The Bomb (@samanthairvinwwe)

Powell’s POV: Irvin did a terrific job and the company rightfully spotlighted her ring announcing work. Although she does not list any specifics about her future plans in the classy statement she released, it’s worth mentioning that her boyfriend Ricochet recently made the jump from WWE to AEW. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (7)

  1. TheGreatestOne October 21, 2024 @ 2:38 pm

    Best in the business right now. She would be a massive upgrade over Justin Roberts.

    Reply
    • Michael October 21, 2024 @ 5:16 pm

      Ricochet shot this down already. She isnt headed to AEW.

      Reply
      • Jason Powell October 21, 2024 @ 5:20 pm

        Adam Copeland said he wasn’t returning to wrestling. I believe he also said he wasn’t going to AEW. And he’s just the first of many wrestlers who have told similar lies. So Ricochet could be shooting straight, but he could also being doing his part to make it feel more surprising if she does.

        Reply
  2. Will October 21, 2024 @ 2:39 pm

    Another person who will be hired by aew for nothing

    Reply
  3. Tom October 21, 2024 @ 3:58 pm

    This is surprising,but not surprising at the same time.
    Just imagine her doing AEW entrances!
    JOOOOONNNN MOOOOOXXXXLLLEEEYYYY!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Timothy Dix October 21, 2024 @ 4:15 pm

    Never sold a ticket

    Reply
  5. Stan Gable October 21, 2024 @ 6:04 pm

    This news really sucks! Shame to see her go.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.