Samantha Irvin announces her departure from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to social media to announce her departure from WWE.

Powell’s POV: Irvin did a terrific job and the company rightfully spotlighted her ring announcing work. Although she does not list any specifics about her future plans in the classy statement she released, it’s worth mentioning that her boyfriend Ricochet recently made the jump from WWE to AEW. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next.