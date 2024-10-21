Samantha Irvin announces her departure from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to social media to announce her departure from WWE.
Powell’s POV: Irvin did a terrific job and the company rightfully spotlighted her ring announcing work. Although she does not list any specifics about her future plans in the classy statement she released, it’s worth mentioning that her boyfriend Ricochet recently made the jump from WWE to AEW. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next.
Best in the business right now. She would be a massive upgrade over Justin Roberts.
Ricochet shot this down already. She isnt headed to AEW.
Adam Copeland said he wasn’t returning to wrestling. I believe he also said he wasn’t going to AEW. And he’s just the first of many wrestlers who have told similar lies. So Ricochet could be shooting straight, but he could also being doing his part to make it feel more surprising if she does.
Another person who will be hired by aew for nothing
This is surprising,but not surprising at the same time.
Just imagine her doing AEW entrances!
JOOOOONNNN MOOOOOXXXXLLLEEEYYYY!!!!!
Never sold a ticket
This news really sucks! Shame to see her go.