WWE SuperShowdown lineup: Two title matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held Thursday, February 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Goldberg is advertised for Friday’s Smackdown and worked the last event in Saudi Arabia. WWE will hold Elimination Chamber on March 8 in Philadelphia, and that event will be followed by WrestleMania on April 4 in Tampa.



