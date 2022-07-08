WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): Roman Reigns returns on tonight’s post MITB edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-New Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan opens the show

-Ronda Rousey’s response to losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan

-Maximum Male Models unveil their tennis collection

Powell's POV: Finally, the MMM tennis collection! Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.