WrestleMania 37 lineup: Eight matches announced for the two-day event, some matches set for specific days

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for night one of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny.

The following matches are advertised for night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, April 11.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

The following matches are advertised but have not been assigned to a specific day

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman.

Powell’s POV: WWE will have 25,000 fans in attendance each night in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. They will have safety protocols in place with social distancing and mask requirements. Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as hosts of the event. WWE is listing a 7CT/8ET main show start time for each night, which is an hour later than usual. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States.