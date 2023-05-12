05/12 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title, Athena vs. Skye Blue for the ROH Women’s Championship, Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams, Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor, Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title, Athena vs. Skye Blue for the ROH Women’s Championship, Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams, Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor, Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen, and more (13:40)…

Click here for the May 12 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.