WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday, April 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Steve Austin appears on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday, April 3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: Sonya Deville added Baszler and Natalya to the WWE Women’s Tag Title match, and the Knoxville vs. Zayn match received the “anything goes” stipulation on Friday’s Smackdown. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker will be the headliner of the class and he will be inducted by Vince McMahon. Vader and Sharmell have also been named to the Class of 2022.