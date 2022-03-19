NWA Crockett Cup 2022 lineup: The full card for night one of the two-night event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the first night of the NWA Crockett Cup event that will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

-“The End” Odinson and Parrow vs. “Hawx Aerie” Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

-Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

-“Strictly Business” Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer vs. “Gold Rushhh” Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

-Mims and The Pope vs. Mike Knox and VSK in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. “The Dirty Sexy Boys” Dirty Dango and JTG in a Crockett Cup tournament match.

-La Rebelion faces the winner of the play-in match.

-“Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku vs. “The Bad News Boyz” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate vs. “The Rip City Shooters” Joshua Bishop and Wes Barkley vs. “The Heatseekers” Elliott Russell and Sigmon in a four-way play-in match to become the 16th seed in the Crockett Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: Sunday’s show includes Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee. Both start at 7CT/8ET and are available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $24.99 separately, and a bundle deal for $44.99. I am unable to cover the shows this weekend, but we will have full results available.